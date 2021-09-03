Fortnite Operation: Sky Fire Is A Season Finale Event Happening Next Week, But Only Once

Fortnite Season 7 is coming to a close very soon, and Operation: Sky Fire aims to put a bow on what has been many players' favorite season of Fortnite Chapter 2. The alien invasion season played host to a busier-than-usual content pipeline, including the Cosmic Summer event, the Ariana Grande Rift Tour, and the return of Wild Weeks. But now it all comes down to this. Operation: Sky Fire is a go. Here's what you need to know.

Operation: Sky Fire

After being outgunned all season, Slone is putting everything on the line in Operation: Sky Fire.

The Fortnite interactive finale event for Season 7 is called Operation: Sky Fire, and it will take place just once on Sunday, September 12 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. Players who want to be a part of it should try to queue into the playlist 30 minutes before it begins.

Players can jump into the event playlist in a lobby with up to 15 friends to experience it all together, though it's unclear if that means each player shares the experience only with those in their menu lobby or if they will see strangers in the same space, a la the Rift Tour. There will be no replays for this event, unlike some others such as the Zero Point Finale, which remained a playlist for several weeks into Season 6.

Naturally, Epic Games is staying pretty quiet about precisely what this event will entail, but we know from a story perspective this will be the culmination of months of work led by Doctor Slone, the Imagined Order, and you--assuming you've been tackling all those surveillance and sabotage missions for Slone all season long.

The developer-publisher did provide a small teaser for the event, though if you're ultra-sensitive to spoilers, you may want to skip this next bit. According to the team, players will "join a strike team and sneak aboard the Mothership to deliver IO’s final message to the invading Aliens." I'm guessing it won't be "come back soon."

Season 7 Checklist

Nothing has come easily for the IO in this war. Does Slone have what it takes to defeat the trespassers?

Epic also wants players to ensure they've done everything they wanted to do this season, as they'll only have a few days more to do it before Season 8 presumably begins on September 13. Here's everything Epic says to double-check before the Fortnite world lunges into yet another new era:

Spend Alien Artifacts on Kymera customization options

Spend Gold Bars--to date, they have never carried over across seasons

Complete Epic Quests, including all Superman Quests

Spend Battle Stars to unlock Battle Pass items

Epic is warning players to do all this before Operation Sky Fire begins, suggesting what comes of the assault on the Mothership will have massive implications for Fortnite Season 8.