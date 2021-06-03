Fortnite On PC Gets A Visual Boost With Season 7 Update, New Specs Outlined

When the new season of Fortnite kicks off next week, it will bring with it new Epic settings for players running the game on high-end PCs who want their games to look as impressive as possible. These new quality presets shake up the current landscape of Fortnite specs, and even if you don't opt into the new Epic settings, your game may be affected. Here's what you need to know.

Those who enable Epic settings in the Quality Presets options will unlock improved Storm and cloud effects and enhanced smoke and liquid simulations, which, Epic says, equates to "cooler-looking explosion, fire, and Slurp effects." The new settings tier will also improve effects such as bloom, lens flare, and shadows.

Epic said these effects are already being enjoyed by players on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, so the update merely catches PC up to consoles, which is admittedly a bit backward compared to the usual course of cross-platform games.

In an uncommon move, it's Fortnite players on PC that will be catching up to consoles.

Players who previously played on High settings will inherit the pre-version 17.00 Epic settings, so you may want to double-check that your PC can keep up with the incoming performance boost. Anyone playing on Low or Medium settings, as well as the Performance mode still in alpha, will not be affected by this change.

With that said, Epic has revealed the new specification benchmarks players will want to meet for the remodeled quality presets.

Fortnite Epic Specs

Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU

4 GB VRAM or higher

Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent

16 GB RAM or higher

NVMe Solid State Drive

Windows 10 64-bit

Fortnite Recommended Specs

Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU

2 GB VRAM

Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz

8 GB RAM

Windows 10 64-bit

Fortnite Minimum Specs

Intel HD 4000 on PC; Intel Iris Pro 5200

Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

4 GB RAM

Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

These changes will come included with the version 17.00 update, better known as the Fortnite Season 7 update. The next season will bring aliens to the game, like those we've seen abducting players already. As for what else we can expect to see with the new update, Epic has done well to stay tight-lipped so far, but the developer-publisher did recently tease Marvel's Loki may soon land on the island. Catch up with the final week of Epic and Legendary Quests with the Fortnite Week 12 challenges.