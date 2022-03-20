Fortnite Omni Sword: How To Get Omni Chips And Week 1 Quests

In Fortnite Season 2, the Omni Sword is sure to be a popular battle pass cosmetic thanks to its 42 unique customization options spanning four categories. The Omni Sword won't be unlocked right away with purchase with the battle pass--though Tsuki 2.0 will be--but after you tier-up and earn a few Battle Stars, you'll unlock the new pickaxe and begin to receive Omni Sword quests in your quest log. Here's all you need to know about the Fortnite Omni Sword and Omni Chips.

How to unlock the Fortnite Omni Sword and Omni Chips

The Omni Sword costs seven Battle Stars. That means you'll need to get only to Tier 2 in the battle pass to earn enough stars to unlock it, as it costs seven stars and you get five with each tier. If this special item is important to you, make sure you spend your Battle Stars on it first, rather than on some of Tsuki 2.0's other cosmetics on the first page of the battle pass, or else you'll need to keep playing to earn more Battle Stars.

Once you've unlocked it, you'll have Omni Sword quests available in your quest log. According to the in-game timer, four new Omni Sword quests will be available each week, and completing each quest will grant you several Omni Chips, which you can spend on the sword's customization options. Those options include 14 blade styles, seven handle styles (guards), 14 colors, and seven sounds.

Omni Blade quests

While we can't see future weeks' quests, we can safely assume the debut Omni Sword quests are indicative of what kind of tasks you'll need to perform in order to unlock all of your Omni Chips this week. Like the Color Bottles of Chapter 2, Season 8, these Omni Chips are stashed in groups of three around the island. Each quest tells you vaguely where to go, and as you approach the right area, your mini-map will place the collectibles more specifically, making them easy to pick up--unless enemy players get in your way.

Customize the Omni Sword how you see fit.

Omni Sword quests - Week 1

Collect Omni Chips at Mighty Monument (3)

Collect Omni Chips at Logjam Lumberyard (3)

Collect Omni Chips at Greasy Grove (3)

Complete Season quests (1) - 2 Omni Chips

As you can see, you'll collect nine Omni Chips around the map, and you can earn two more Omni Chips for completing just one season (weekly) quest, giving you 11 to unlock each season. Expect this pattern to continue all season long, albeit with maybe some more demanding seasonal quest milestones in time.

For more on Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2, don't miss our complete battle pass overview, our tour of the map changes, and a look at the new and unvaulted weapons.