Fortnite OG Map Changes: Chapter 1 Map Returns In Chapter 4 Season 5

After years of hope, Fortnite fans got what they've been asking for: The Chapter 1 map is back. With the launch of Fortnite OG, aka Chapter 4 Season 5, this one-month-long season reverses course and puts players on the Chapter 1 map with major weekly changes. Here's how it's all going to work.

Fortnite Chapter 1 Map returns in Season 5 form, but it won't last long. This shortened version of a Fortnite season will include weekly hotfixes (patches you don't have to download) that will reimagine the island every single week for the next month.

On November 9, the island will resemble that from Chapter 1 Season 6. The following week, the island will become a mash-up of Seasons 7 and 8 from that first chapter. Finally, in the season's final week, the island will become akin to what players may have experienced during Chapter 1 Season 9 and 10, or X, as it was called at the time.

The beloved Tilted Towers returns once again.

That makes it tricky to discuss the map changes as they stand on a new launch day, since some of them will be so short-lived and replaced with drastically different new features very soon.

One major change is just how many places of interest (POIs) there once was on a Fortnite map. The Chapter 1 map featured 18 POIs across two biomes, grass and desert. They return starting today, including fan favorites like Tilted Towers, Greasy Grove, and Retail Row.

As the season goes on and the weekly changes take effect, new POIs and biomes will arrive and alter the island at a pace never before seen in the game. This will include things like a snow biome in Week 3 (November 16 hotfix) and Jetpacks for travel in Week 4 (November 23).

For the Zero Build players, the island has been slightly modified to account for the mode, which did not exist in Chapter 1. This includes ascenders and ziplines that will help players traverse without the aid of building mechanics--a vital inclusion given how some portions of the map would be otherwise inaccessible.

In many cases, the island is exactly as players may remember it, but Epic has adjusted some details as needed to fit the modern context of Fortnite, like keeping in the use of sprinting, sliding, and mantling.

Jump into Fortnite OG today and expect to find the map changes, and the weapon and loot pool changes, to be fast and furious.