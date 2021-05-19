Fortnite Officially Adds NBA Skins On Friday

Fortnite's NBA skins, which previously leaked, are officially coming to the in-game store very soon, and there will be one for all 30 teams.

New in-game jerseys for your Fortnite character are coming May 21 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. All 30 NBA teams are represented, and you can get them through the "In The Paint" set. A lot of this information leaked, while documents from the Apple vs. Epic case leaked some of the information, too.

Fortnite is also adding a "Shoot & Score" pack that comes with basketball-themed items such as the Mini Hoop back bling (which can be customized with the logo for any NBA team) and the Hookshot emote. Another emote, Dribblin', is also coming to Fortnite.

Also as part of this update, NBA players Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young will have their own Locker bundles available in the item shop so you can deck out your player like them. Mitchell's locker comes with the Cozy Chomps outfit, the Sharky Shawl back bling, the Stark Splitter pickaxe, the Dynamic Fire wrap, and the Fire Spinner emote.

Young's locker, meanwhile, includes the Scarlet Commander outfit, the Gold Digger pickaxe, the Happy Stars wrap, and the Baller emote.

Epic also announced a new "team battles" event called Fortnite x NBA: The Crossover. This is a five-day competition scheduled for May 19-23 that players can take part in for a chance to earning in-game bonuses and V-Bucks. Full details about the event and how to participate can be found on the Fortnite website.

Finally, Epic teased that there will be some kind of NBA collaboration with the Fortnite Creative mode coming next week. More details will be announced on May 25.

This is all happening now in conjunction with the start of the NBA Playoffs, which began this week.

In other news, the Epic vs. Apple trial is now in its third and final week, though it remains to be seen when a decision might come down and how Epic and Apple could be affected.