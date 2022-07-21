Fortnite No Sweat Summer Event Is Live With New Challenges And Rewards
There's plenty to do in Fortnite's newest event.
Fortnite's No Sweat Summer Event has kicked off today, bringing with it a few weeks' worth of fresh challenges, exclusive rewards, and some exciting map updates. The event will run from July 21 to August 9, with additional quests being added each week. Let's take a look at everything included in the No Sweat Summer Event.
No Sweat Summer Quests
You're taking on the role of the No Sweat street team, meaning you're tasked with completing a variety of quests each week to unlock XP and some cool cosmetics.
No Sweat Sponsorship Quests
Unlocking progressively from July 21-23, you can complete challenges to earn the following rewards:
- XP
- Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling
- Meowscles' Tail (Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling Style)
No Sweat Marketing Quests
Unlocking progressively from July 24-27, you can complete challenges to earn the following rewards:
- XP
- Fishy Flurry (Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling Style)
No Sweat Product Recall Quests
Unlocking progressively from July 28 to August 3, you can complete challenges to earn the following rewards:
- XP
- Goopy Guff (Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling Style)
- No Sweatin’ Lobby Track
No Sweat Summer Completion Rewards
For completing a certain number of No Sweat Summer quests, players can unlock the following rewards:
- Complete 3 Quests: Nana Frost (Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling Style)
- Complete 7 Quests: Sweaty Sailer Glider
- Complete 14 Quests: Sweaty Rotation Emote
Fortnite Crew Rewards
Fortnite Crew members will automatically receive the following items when logging in during the event:
- Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling
- Cuddle Cerise (Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling Style)
Rebuild the Block Event
In addition to the No Sweat Summer Quests, you have a chance to take part in an event to rebuild Tilted Towers by completing a collection of quests. Over the course of the event, three construction projects will take place, giving you a chance to vote on brand new designs for The Block 2.0, which have been submitted by community creators.
Rebuild the Block Quests
From July 21 to August 9, you can earn rewards by completing a series of quests during the Rebuild the Block Event:
- Donating Bars for voting on construction projects
- Surviving Storm Phases during the event
- Eliminating opponents during the event
Rebuild the Block Completion Rewards
For completing stages of the Rebuild the Block Event quests, players can unlock the following rewards:
- Complete 3 Stages: Sea-Wheeeed Contrail
- Complete 7 Stages: Lucky Lance Pickaxe
- Complete 12 Stages: Oro-Boris Back Bling
Rebuild the Block Construction Projects
The winners of the construction project votes will have their designs implemented beginning with the v21.40 patch.
From July 21-27, you can vote for whose project becomes “The Restaurant”:
- Project byninjah_dj (Island code: 1932-4990-0032)
- Project byxdark (Island code: 3538-4323-0965)
- Project bybenmac (Island code:5043-6143-9582)
From July 27 to August 3, you can vote for whose project becomes “The Apartments”:
- Project bycharlee (Island code: 1434-9352-4208)
- Project bydestructo (Island code: 2865-2667-0486)
- Project byashurrii (Island code: 6081-7966-2506)
From August 3-9, you can vote for whose project becomes “The Shops”:
- Project bymrstruelegen (Island code: 0740-3787-7849)
- Project byjustafrog (Island code: 1997-0531-3795)
- Project by0ricent (Island code: 6614-7150-2309)
