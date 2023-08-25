Fortnite New Weapons In Chapter 4 Season 4
The game's most beloved Mythics are coming back, alongside several new weapons and unvaults.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here, and so too are its new weapons. For many players, the best part of a new Fortnite season is the new loot pool, combining unvaulted weapons, returning weapons, and brand-new weapons to give players a new arsenal to toy with all season.
In Chapter 4 Season 4, new Fortnite weapons fill out several classes, like a new assault rifle, shotgun, and SMG. This season has a ton more to offer, including a bundle of players' all-time favorites coming back--some of them for the first time in a long time. Here are all the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.
New weapons and loot pool in Chapter 4 Season 4
Guns making their debut in Fortnite include the Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, the Scoped Burst SMG, and the Twin Mag Assault Rifle. As seen in the cinematic trailer, there's also a new deployable auto-turret, called the Business Turret, that launches out of a suitcase you can carry in your inventory. New Heist Bags come preloaded with gear inside for those who would be caught empty-handed, and a new Crash Pad Jr. gives players a smaller version of the popular mobility item.
There's also a new item called a Rocket Ram, which seems to propel players out of an area quickly, even if they're indoors, Looney Tunes style.
Fan-favorite Mythic weapons return
A ton of Mythic weapons are returning, as well. They represent some of the game's most popular weapons ever found, so their collective return is likely to be a big deal for Fortnite players old and new. The list includes:
- Midas' Drum Gun
- TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow
- Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug
- Kit's Shockwave Launcher
- Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun
- The Foundation's MK-Seven Assault Rifle
- Gunnar's Stinger SMG
These super-rare weapons can be found within high-security Thorne properties, which we detail in the map changes guide.
Unvaulted and returning weapons
As for returning or unvaulted items in the loot pool this season, look for these other weapons and items across the island:
- Remote Explosives
- Suppressed Sniper Rifle
- Suppressed Pistol
- Sharp Tooth Shotgun
- Maven Auto Assault Shotgun
- Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Thermal DMR
- Combat SMG
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun (Exotic weapon)
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun (Exotic weapon)
- Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG (Exotic weapon)
- Shadow Tracker (Exotic weapon)
- Shockwave Grenades
For more on the new season, don't miss everything new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.
