Fortnite Naruto Rivals Skins Bring More Ninjas To The Island On June 23
A foursome of Naruto's biggest adversaries are coming to the item shop soon.
Epic Games has announced the Fortnite Naruto Rivals skins, adding another quartet of characters from the iconic anime to the game on June 23.
Itachi Uchiha, Gaara, Orochimaru, and Hinata Hyuga will be dropping into the Fortnite item shop in two separate bundles: one themed around Itachi and Orochimaru, the other around Gaara and Hinata.
The Itachi and Orochimaru bundle will contain the following items:
- Itachi Uchica skin
- Includes Black Ops alternate style
- Orochimaru skin
- Includes Hidden Leaf Era alternate style
- Black Ops Mask back bling
- Includes Black Ops, Itachi, Kakashi, and Tenzo alternate styles
- Islandbound Ninja loading screen
The Gaara and Hinata bundle includes the items below:
- Gaara skin
- Includes Fifth Kazegage alternate style
- Hinata Hyuga skin
- Includes Hinata Uzumaki and Byakugan alternate styles
- Sand Gourd back bling
- Gaara's Sand Cloud glider
- Hinata's Backpack back bling
- Shinobi Lineup loading screen
A third Ninja Gear bundle will also be available, which will include:
- Rasenshuriken emote
- Manda glider
- Minato's Kunai pickaxe
- Sword of Kusanagi pickaxe
- Akatsuki wrap
To celebrate the release of the new skins, Epic Games has also announced the return of the Hidden Leaf Village adventure map as well as the Nindo Community Challenge. Hidden Leaf Village allows players to visit iconic locations from Naruto while earning XP for completing quests. The Nindo Community Challenge, meanwhile, adds quests to standard gameplay that will allow players to unlock the Akatsuki Wrap and the Manda Glider without having to purchase them.
The Naruto Rivals skin set drops into the game on the same week as the Fortnite 21.10 patch, which sees Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers invade certain locations on the map and challenge all players who dare to enter his chosen domain.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation