Fortnite Monopoly Gets A Makeover And Includes In-Game Items

Fortnite Monopoly first came out in 2018, but the board game is getting a refresh with new player tokens, new landing spots, new rules, and some in-game items that will be available to owners before they debut in the Item Shop at a later date.

Monopoly: Fortnite Collector's Edition overhauls the board game in the vein of Epic's popular battle royale, de-emphasizing property ownership and shifting attention to survival just like a round of Fortnite. Players will collect health chips rather than money, they can fight with other players, and they'll even need to stay ahead of the storm. It's available to preorder now for $37 at Entertainment Earth.

Each of the game's 10 zinc player tokens is modeled after a popular in-game skin such as Meowscles, Midas, and more. The previous version of the game only featured paper standees of characters, so the metal tokens are a noticeable improvement. Meanwhile, the board itself remains unchanged from the original Monopoly Fortnite Edition and features locations pulled from the Chapter 1 map like Polar Peak and Tilted Towers.

Real-life emoting is encouraged among winners.

Players who purchase the board game will also receive a single-use code that unlocks back bling for Fortnite based on the classic Monopoly tokens like the silver terrier, top hat, and car. These cosmetics actually leaked last week, and now we know what they're for.

If you'd rather keep your Fortnite playtime all in-game, don't miss the start of the Soundwave Series, a new in-game concert event that will debut music from rising musical stars from around the world. You can also find this week's hefty 18.10 patch notes here.