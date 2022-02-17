Fortnite Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack Explained And Week 1 Challenges

Epic Games has shaken things up in the Fortnite item shop, introducing a brand new content pack format in the Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack. This new quest line not only offers an skin and other cosmetics, but completing the quests accompanying the character can also help you quickly level up your battle pass before the end of Chapter 3, Season 1 on March 19.

Fortnite Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack Explained

Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack can be purchased just like any other cosmetic in the Fortnite item shop at a cost of 1,200 V-Bucks. Purchasing the pack immediately unlocks the Monarch skin and a number of quests based on when you made the purchase. Buying it now? You'll have the first seven quests to complete each week for the next four weeks. Waiting until the last week of the season? 28 quests will be unlocked as soon as the V-Bucks are exchanged.

Seven new quests unlock each week between now and the end of the season, with all 28 expiring at season's end on March 19. By completing each week's quests, you unlock a new cosmetic based on the initial Monarch skin unlocked at purchase. Those cosmetics are as follows:

Week 1 Quests : Shattered Wings back bling

: Shattered Wings back bling Week 2 Quests : Monarch's Glow wrap

: Monarch's Glow wrap Week 3 Quests : Golden style for the Shattered Wings back bling

: Golden style for the Shattered Wings back bling Week 4 Quests: Golden style for the Monarch skin

That's not all! Every single quest you complete from this pack also gives you an instant level up in your battle pass, with up to 28 levels up for grabs. Epic Games has also clarified that leveling up in this manner will not reset your experience bar, meaning if you have 100 XP left before reaching level 99 and you complete a quest from this pack, you'll progress to 99 and only need 100 XP before reaching level 100.

Fortnite Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack Week 1 Challenges

The first week's worth of challenges for the Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack is as follows:

Collect Level Up Token northeast of Logjam Lumberyard

Collect Level Up Token east of Greasy Grove

Collect Level Up Token at Sunflower's Saplings

Collect Level Up Token at Sandblast Estates

Collect Level Up Token at Rocky Residence

Collect Level Up Token at Mighty Monument

Collect Level Up Token at Happy Camper

Now you might read those quests and worry that there's a wild token goose chase in your future, but fear not: Every token you're looking for will appear both on the main map and on the mini-map, so you won't have to run around searching for it when you reach the designated location. Follow the map, collect your token, and earn that extra battle pass level.

Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack is the latest addition to the Fortnite item shop but there's more on the way, with the next major crossover coming via the new Uncharted movie.