Fortnite Miles Morales And Green Goblin Skins Teased On Chapter 3 Map

Epic waited until its big Fortnite Chapter 3 launch to finally give fans the Spider-Man skin they've waited years for, but it seems the developer-publisher is already gearing up to introduce even more characters from the Spider-Verse this season. In an official blog post, Epic promised more allies and enemies would make their debuts in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1. Meanwhile, some in-game assets may already be telling us exactly who to expect.

"Look out for new Spideys (plus a few friends and foes) dropping into the Item Shop this season!" said Epic in its Chapter 3 introductory blog. It's easy enough to try and guess who this might mean--after all, Epic's multi-year deal with Marvel sort of guarantees most, if not all, major characters from the brand will come to Fortnite eventually. But in-game teases seem to be pointing to a few of the biggest characters Spider-Man fans could hope for, including Miles Morales and Spidey's arch-nemesis, Green Goblin.

Here is all the Textures in the files for these images: https://t.co/CBomwb3yVX pic.twitter.com/XAgMRfQZnw — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 5, 2021

On the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, you can visit The Daily Bugle, the headquarters for the newspaper company in Marvel's version of New York City. On some desks within the building, you'll find photos (perhaps taken by Peter Parker?) of some unmistakable characters, including the X-Men in their iconic yellow get-ups, as Miles Morales wearing a hood, and Green Goblin making front-page news.

Neither image is very high-res, given the type of assets they are, but nor do they feel thoughtless. They seem deliberately placed for fans to find, especially in a game where nothing is done by accident and everything is setting up for a future reveal. A popular theme in Fortnite's in-game economy is to sell a character in the battle pass, then sell a closely linked character in the Item Shop. We've seen this recently with cases such as Superman and Wonder Woman, as well as Rick and Morty.

It would be right out of Epic's playbook to give fans Peter Parker in one bundle, then dangle Miles Morales in the shop for an additional purchase. They aren't the only Marvel skins to expect this season though. We also know from dataminers that Spidey-flame Mary Jane will be an upcoming Chapter 3, Season 1 NPC.

A Mary Jane NPC is set to release in the future! https://t.co/CX0fMqUF8g — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 5, 2021

Of course, as soon as we know more about these future crossovers (and others), we'll be covering it here right away. In the meantime, get excited for the upcoming Gears of War skins.