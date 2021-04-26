Fortnite May Crew Pack Includes Save The World Mode

With April winding down, Epic has revealed what Fortnite Crew members will unlock beginning on May 1 with the Fortnite May Crew Pack. The bundle for subscribers once again includes access to the Season 6 Battle Pass, a new character with more related cosmetics, and a deposit of 1,000 V-Bucks.

This month's bundle also includes, for the first time ever, access to the game's paid PvE mode, Save The World. The tower defense-style mode was once planned to be Fortnite's main attraction before battle royale took over the world in 2017, leading Epic to crib generously from PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Its popularity since then is partly why Epic can sell a subscription to its free-to-play game and have people enthusiastically buy into it.

Here's the full list of what's included in the May Crew Pack, including Deimos, a demon clad in denim.

Deimos Outfit

Sorrow’s Edge Back Bling

Sorrow’s Reach Pickaxe

Doomed Echo Wrap

Skull Stalker Loading Screen

1,000 V-Bucks

Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass (or 950 V-Bucks for players who already have the Battle Pass)

Save the World mode, including Deimos as a Ninja-class Hero

All of the Deimos-related cosmetics include both red-and-black and green-and-black options. Still included with an active Crew subscription is access to three months of Spotify Premium. That promotion began earlier in April and has no announced closing date.

This is the first Crew Pack to not leak in part or in full since the introduction of the subscription at the end of 2020. That could mean Epic is more committed to holding back Crew Pack details from the game's avid datamining community, but we'll have to wait and see if that's the case again next month.

The May Crew Pack will be available beginning in May for the monthly price of $12, with active subscribers getting access a bit earlier on April 30 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

As for what else is new in Fortnite, the island is preparing to welcome soccer star Neymar Jr. soon. If you prefer American football, Justin Jefferson is getting his own Icon Series emote this week.