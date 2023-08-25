Fortnite Map Changes In Chapter 4 Season 4

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 map features three new POIs, and unlike recent seasons which concentrated major changes to one area, this time they're sprawled across the island. These new areas are, in the story, belonging to the vampiric villain, Kado Thorne, who will no doubt play into this year's Halloween event in October. Here's what you need to know about map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 new POIs

This season features three new places of interest (POIs) to kick off the season. In every case, Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate are heavily guarded with laser grids, cameras, and armed guards. That's why it's in these places where you'll find Mythic weapons, making each of them a sought-after but hard-fought addition to your inventory. Check out a gallery of new map landmarks and POIs below.

Eclipsed Estate has curiously taken over the Citadel, meaning one villain has replaced a previous season's home. What could that mean for the story? Sanguine Suites takes over the area that was once Lonely Labs, giving the formerly frosty region a new beachy theme. Lastly, Relentless Retreat gives the southwestern corner a major overhaul--the first this season--which should result in heatmaps revealing more player activity than recent seasons.

As you might spot in the images, Thorne's guards have taken over other areas of the map, too, including the Slap Juice factory in Slappy Shores, Rumble Ruins, and Mega City. This might point to their growing influence as the season goes on.

Gallery

You'll also find new Forecast Towers across the map, where you and your squad can fight for control and, if victorious unlock crucial future storm circle data. Be careful though, as each Forecast Tower is guarded by a mini-boss. Defeat them, collect their keycard, and gain possession of map information that can win you the round.

There's even a new muscle car this season: the Nitro Fang--a fitting name for a vampire-related season, huh?

As always with Fortnite, the map will likely change as the season goes on. While smaller changes will occur over the weeks ahead, this is also expected to be the end of Chapter 4, meaning a totally new map is likely coming this early winter. Say your goodbyes to this island while you can. It's probably not long for this world. Here's everything new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.