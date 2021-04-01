E3 2021's Digital Show Will Be Free PS5 Restock ACNH Cherry Blossoms PS Plus April Among Us New Map Games With Gold April

Fortnite Makes Stonks Meme Guy A Diamond Hanz Skin For April Fools' Day

The outfit pack is available for purchase for the next few hours, so act fast.

If 2021 has already seen its fair share of memes, and one of the biggest so far was the GameStop's stocks surge earlier this year. It grew popular enough to extend far beyond gaming, and now Epic Games has added the popular "Stonks Guy" to Fortnite, which you can purchase right now.

The Diamond Hanz outfit pack (a play on the diamond hands slogan used by many WallStreetBets posters) is available now in Fortnite for 1200 V-bucks. The pack includes the crash test dummy-like character dressed in a suit and kitted out with shiny blue diamond hands. There's also an orange arrow included, which you can use to celebrate your killstreak going to the moon or something.

The outfit is only going to be live for the next few hours, so if you want in on Epic Games' April Fool's gag for this year then you better act fast. Many other games studios and publishers are getting in on the fun today, including Remedy which produced a full demake of its hit shooter, Control. You can find a roundup of all the best jokes here.

This outfit isn't for any paper hand players
Fortnite's latest season kicked off a few weeks ago with a trailer directed by Avengers: Endgame alumni, the Russo brothers. Since then, a lot of content has made its way into the battle royale, including Croft Masion from the Tomb Raider series, wild raptors that you can tame, and more.

