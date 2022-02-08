Fortnite Machine Pistol Arrives In February 8 Patch

The Fortnite February 8 patch is now live, and though it's a short one, it packs a good punch. The update brings the Machine Pistol back to Fortnite, which will immediately compete for space for your loadout--if you like its abilities, that is. Here's what you need to know about the returning fan-favorite weapon.

Fortnite Machine Pistol

The Fortnite Machine Pistol is back for the first time in years. It was just the second gun in Fortnite to ever be vaulted--after the storied Zapatron disappeared permanently--but today, it's finally back after some teases and knockoffs, like the Makeshift SMG in Chapter 2, Season 6.

The Machine Pistol doubles down on the SMG-heavy season.

The Machine Pistol is deadliest up close, with a high firing rate and extended magazine. It's also said to be effective at longer range too, provided you wield it responsibly with shorter bursts of fire. The gun is now available and can be found in all manner of loot drops, including normal chests, rare chests, supply drops, or even as basic floor loot. You can also find it while fishing or from a defeated shark.

The Machine Pistol likely joins the Stinger SMG as the most popular close-range guns in Season 1 of Chapter 3, seeing as how many players find shotguns to be underpowered this season. This change seems to have been intentionally made by Epic, as the developer has not buffed the weapons despite the shift in the game's meta.

Will you be slotting the Machine Pistol into your inventory? For more on Fortnite, don't miss our guide on all Haven Masks, or check out our weekly lore deep dive, Friday 'Nite.