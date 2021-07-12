Fortnite LeBron James Skins Revealed With Trailer And Screenshots

Following a leak, Epic Games has now officially announced its partnership with LeBron James for a series of new skins and more based around the professional athlete.

Multiple outfits for James are coming to Fortnite on July 14, and you can see them in the video below. You may also notice that each outfit also includes James' famous show, the Nike LeBron 19.

The LeBron James DLC comes with an outfit based on what he's known to wear before games, but modified to also include the King's Back Bling and sunglasses. The LeBron James Gear Bundle also comes with the Lion pickaxe, the Wingspan glider, and a special celebration called The Silencer. There is also gear based on James' look in Space Jam: A New Legacy with the basketball player wearing his Tune Squad jersey. You can see all the items in the gallery below.

All the items should hit the shop on Wednesday, July 14, starting at 8 PM ET.

Gallery

The LeBron James Fortnite skins were previously leaked as a potential future collaboration during the Epic versus Apple court battle. Some of the other leaked skins at that time, like Batman Looper, have been released since then, while others, like Naruto, haven't appeared in the game yet and may never.

