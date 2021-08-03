Fortnite: Leaked Cosmetics From 17.30 Update

Fortnite update 17.30 has arrived, and on top of a new weapon, a makeover for Slurpy Swamp, and bug fixes, it also brings new content for the passionate Fortnite datamining community to peruse. As always, new cosmetics, including several new character skins, have leaked ahead of their Item Shop debuts later this season, with some set to pop up this week.

We have reliable leaker @iFireMonkey to thank for the display. In his video, he goes through every new cosmetic, starting with outfits ("skins") before also highlighting new Pickaxes, Back Bling, and more. In total, there are a few dozen new items to check out, unless you don't want spoilers.

Highlights include Human Bill, an alien NPC modeled to look like a classic "Gray" alien, although Bill is blue. His cosmetic set includes a ton of customization options like head gear and clothing, making him not so redundant even if you've been collecting Alien Artifacts every week and have nearly completed Kymera.

You'll also be able to grab The Suicide Squad's Bloodsport, who was first revealed last week by Idris Elba himself. There's also a full set of dancers, each of them clad in clothing that pulsates to music. Undoubtedly, these new skins will be sold in the Fortnite Item Shop ahead of the weekend's Rift Tour, headlined by Ariana Grande.

Other standouts include a synced hug emote for two players to embrace, perhaps after a hard-fought Victory Royale, as well as a new traversal emote, a rideable Loot Llama that looks ready to party, and more. This is your final wallet warning. These items will make their debuts in the days and weeks ahead.

For more on Fortnite, don't miss the full 17.30 patch notes and the Week 9 challenges.