Fortnite Leak Suggests A New Star Wars Character Coming On May 4

Star Wars fans have celebrated May 4 as an unofficial holiday for many years now, and next week, Fortnite will once more play host to a May The Fourth celebration of its own. Details have merely leaked for now, though, so there's still more to learn in the coming days.

According to dataminer SpringySway, a new Star Wars character is set to debut on Star Wars Day. The skin can not yet be seen in the game's files, but references to it are there, including a silhouetted teaser image you can see below. While it somewhat resembles a Stormtrooper of some kind, it doesn't quite fit any known iteration of the armored villains to date.

The mystery around the character's identity has some fans speculating that it's related to The Bad Batch, a new Disney+ animated series that is scheduled to premiere later this year. The Bad Batch focuses on the elite and experimental Clonetroopers known by the same name, as they find their way in a new world. The story will be set in a period immediately following The Clone Wars, so it's considered a sequel to LucasFilms' long-running Cartoon Network series which finally wrapped up on May 4, 2020.

It stands to reason Disney will use Star Wars Day to announce new premieres and projects for its beloved franchise, so a Fortnite skin celebrating one of its next major series seems like a safe bet. There's no word on how much it will cost, or whether it may be earned through event-themed challenges. In the past, most Star Wars skins have been available for purchase, though the Season 5 Battle Pass unlocked The Mandolorian skin at tier one. We should know more about this next character soon.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other famous faces in Fortnite, don't miss the recent additions of Neymar Jr. and Horizon's Aloy.