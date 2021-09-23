Fortnite Leak Reveals New Venom Skin With Eddie Brock Alternate Style

Fortnite is already home to dozens of Marvel skins including Venom, the Spider-Man villain/occasional anti-hero, but it seems a new Fortnite Venom skin is on the way that more closely resembles the Tom Hardy version of the character.

Popping up online today thanks to a number of eagle-eyed Fortnite insiders, we are able to get our first look at a new Venom skin in Fortnite which was previously rumored--and all but guaranteed anyway given the close relationship between Fortnite and Marvel. The new Venom skin seems to include an Eddie Brock alternate style and thus probably a built-in emote that will allow players to morph from the human to symbiote stalker in the middle of any battle royale match.

Because this is a leak, we don't have all the details yet, such as what other cosmetics this new Eddie Brock/Venom skin may include, how many V-Bucks it will cost, or when it will arrive in the shop. Because the Eddie character looks so much like Tom Hardy, it stands to reason that this new skin will arrive close to the launch of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which hits theaters on October 1.

The new Venom skin will be the third symbiote suit from Marvel to appear in the game following last year's original Venom skin and the Carnage skin new to the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass. Those three are just a small fraction of all the Fortnite Marvel skins so far, which also includes heroes and villains like Thor, Wolverine, and Captain Marvel.

If you need more Marvel surprises in your Fortnite life right now, you can find new symbiote weapons in-game for a limited time. We'll be sure to report back once Venom is in the Item Shop. In the meantime, if you're trying to climb to tier 100 to unlock Carnage, here's why it's been such an XP grind so far. Don't worry, Epic says a fix is on the way.