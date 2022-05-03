Fortnite Leak Reveals New Skin That Could Be Obi-Wan

Fortnite's newest Star Wars event begins today, May 3, but it appears lightsabers aren't the only Star Wars items coming to the battle royale game during the two-week event.

A leak posted on social media reveals a new skin that appears to be Obi-Wan is coming to Fortnite. This wouldn't be a huge surprise, given the new Obi-Wan TV series comes to Disney+ on May 27. Check out the leak for yourself in the image below and make up your own mind about what it might be.

NEW STAR WARS SKIN TEASER!! pic.twitter.com/ZQa4SUPxJU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2022

Fortnite's new Star Wars event arrives just ahead of the May the 4th Star Wars holiday. Players can loot lightsabers and the E-11 Blaster Rifle during matches, while Stormtroopers are now appearing on the map.

Additionally, all Star Wars skins that were sold in the shop previously--Kylo Ren, Rey, and Boba Fett, among others--are returning. As the leak shows, it appears another skin is coming as well.

Fortnite's Star Wars event launched today with the game's 20.30 patch, which moves the war between the IO and the Seven to Tilted Towers and readjusts shotguns among other things.

As for Disney's Obi-Wan series, it premieres May 27 on Disney+ with two episodes. It follows the massively popular The Mandalorian, which is set to return for Season 3 this year. Another show, The Book of Boba Fett, debuted in 2021, while Disney is also producing a Rogue One streaming series called Andor.