Fortnite Leak Reveals Mary Jane Watson Will Soon Join Spider-Man On The Island

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 has put a lot of focus onto Marvel's Spider-Man, including him in the battle pass while also adding his archnemesis Green Goblin to the item shop. Now leaks are showing another of Peter Parker's co-stars is set to drop into the island, but this latest addition is one Spidey would be happy to see.

Mary Jane Watson, longtime friend and love interest of the webslinger, will soon join Fortnite via the Item Shop according to two prominent Fortnite leakers. Both FNBRIntel and InTheShadeYT have leaked an image of the new skin featuring Mary Jane as portrayed in the comics, donning her signature red hair and wearing the shirt of her favorite superhero.

Mary Jane has featured alongside Peter Parker in Marvel Comics since the early days, with her first full appearance coming in Amazing Spider-Man #42 back in August 1966. Since then she has appeared in countless TV shows, comics, and movies, being portrayed by Kirsten Dunst, Zoe Kravitz, and, in the most recent trilogy, Zendaya. A Fortnite skin of Zendaya's "MJ" appeared earlier this season as part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home bundle.

Mary Jane's leak comes days after leakers found an Ezio Auditore skin in the files of Fortnite's latest update, signaling the upcoming debut of the Italian assassin. The Mary Jane leak also comes one day after tennis star Naomi Osaka was officially added to the item shop with two skins and multiple items.