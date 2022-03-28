Fortnite Leak Reveals Lightsabers Are Returning

Fortnite has held Star Wars crossover events before, and it looks like this partnership is set to continue by bringing back the franchise's iconic melee weapon. A leak has revealed that lightsabers might be coming back to Fortnite in a future update.

A Fortnite dataminer has apparently discovered that Chapter 3 Season 2 will add four different lightsabers including Kylo Ren's crossguard, Luke's green lightsaber, Rey's blue energy sword, and Mace Windu's purple blade. Players will apparently be able to strike and block with the Lightsabers, just like they could when these same four lightsabers came to Fortnite before. See some footage below.

Here is gameplay of the 4 Lightsaber's in chapter 3 season 2 | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Uyp9tJYaas — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) March 25, 2022

Lightsabers were initially added to Fortnite in 2019 and came back in May 2020 to celebrate Star Wars Day. With Star Wars Day 2022 coming up soon on May 4, 2022, it seems likely that lightsabers could return to Fortnite around then. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

In other Fortnite news, Chapter 3 Season 2's Resistance event is going on now. Among other things, it adds a new no-building mode, additional overshields, and more. Check out GameSpot's Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 rundown to learn more.

Epic Games and Xbox are donating proceeds from Fortnite to Ukrainian relief efforts until April 3, and so far, the campaign has brought in more than $70 million.