Fortnite Leak Reveals Ezio Skin In Assassin's Creed Crossover

Master assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze looks like he will be coming to Fortnite as a new outfit, joining the ranks of other video game icons who've appeared in Epic's battle royale like Master Chief, Kratos, and Lara Croft.

The news comes via a leak from Twitter user ShiinaBR, who regularly posts Fortnite-related news. It looks like players will have the ability to play as Ezio with his hood on or off, and of course the assassin comes equipped with his signature hidden blades. Ezio's apparent Fortnite skin is based off his classic outfit from Assassin's Creed 2.

Ezio was long the face of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise during the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era, making his first appearance in Assassin's Creed 2 before starring in subsequent titles Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed: Revelations. He's an important character in the franchise's history and is still one of the most beloved characters in the series, making him a natural fit for the ever-expanding roster of guest video game characters that are playable in Fortnite.

There's no word yet on when Ezio will officially be landing in Fortnite or how much the skin will cost, but expect official details soon. In other Fortnite skin news, tennis star Naomi Osaka will be arriving in-game starting March 3. She will have two outfits to choose from, representing her "spirit of individuality" and her various influences.