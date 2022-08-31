Fortnite Leak Points To A Lady Gaga Collab, Maybe A Concert

Newly discovered audio points to some kind of Lady Gaga crossover in the battle royale game.

By on

Comments

A new Fortnite leak has pointed to the possibility that pop superstar Lady Gaga will host a concert inside the battle royale game. She would become just the latest big-name artist to have an in-game concert via Fortnite, following Ariana Grande and Travis Scott.

Lady Gaga appearing in Fortnite wouldn't be a huge surprise, as documents from the Epic vs. Apple court case mentioned Lady Gaga by name alongside Grande and J Balvin, both of whom already appeared in Fortnite.

Click To Unmute
  1. New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News
  2. 10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022
  3. The Last Of Us PS5 - First 20 Minutes 4K Gameplay
  4. The Last of Us Part I Video Review
  5. Best Xbox Game Pass Games To Play Right Now
  6. Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus | GameSpot News
  7. Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W | Collection Trailer
  8. Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3 - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  9. No Man’s Sky - Pre-Order Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  10. Sam & Max Save the World/Beyond Time and Space - Remastered Announce Trailers
  11. Pre-Patch Trailer | Wrath of the Lich King Classic | World of Warcraft
  12. Xbox - September 2022 Games with Gold

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 7 Ways Fortnite Changed Gaming

The Fortnite Twitter account FNLeaksAndInfo, which posts leaks about the game, discovered a new collaborative mote named "Jug Band" that seemingly references Lady Gaga's popular song "Poker Face." You can hear the audio below--it's definitely "Poker Face."

Beyond the leak, Epic Games officially announced that the LGBTQIA+ Rainbow Royale event--which celebrates "love, understanding, acceptance, and all of the colors that make up the Fortnite community," returns this week. And beginning September 8, new music from artists in the LGBTQIA+ community is being added to the game, including tunes from Lady Gaga.

There have also been ongoing rumors that Billie Eilish might have a Fortnite concert coming up, but that's not confirmed as of yet. For Lady Gaga, it appears there is some type of collaboration happening, but whether or not it's a full-on concert remains to be seen.

Lady Gaga has been flying even higher of late. She released a new single, "Hold My Hand" for Top Gun: Maverick and is currently out on a summer stadium tour.

In other Fortnite news, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes recently joined the game with a ketchup suit and more.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)