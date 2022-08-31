Fortnite Leak Points To A Lady Gaga Collab, Maybe A Concert

A new Fortnite leak has pointed to the possibility that pop superstar Lady Gaga will host a concert inside the battle royale game. She would become just the latest big-name artist to have an in-game concert via Fortnite, following Ariana Grande and Travis Scott.

Lady Gaga appearing in Fortnite wouldn't be a huge surprise, as documents from the Epic vs. Apple court case mentioned Lady Gaga by name alongside Grande and J Balvin, both of whom already appeared in Fortnite.

The Fortnite Twitter account FNLeaksAndInfo, which posts leaks about the game, discovered a new collaborative mote named "Jug Band" that seemingly references Lady Gaga's popular song "Poker Face." You can hear the audio below--it's definitely "Poker Face."

Lady Gaga could be coming to Fortnite! 👀

A new collaborative emote added this update named "Jug Band" and when 4 players are involved, it sounds very similar to her hit song "Poker Face"!

What do you think?!#Fortnite — Max // Fortnite Leaks & Info (@FNLeaksAndInfo) August 30, 2022

Beyond the leak, Epic Games officially announced that the LGBTQIA+ Rainbow Royale event--which celebrates "love, understanding, acceptance, and all of the colors that make up the Fortnite community," returns this week. And beginning September 8, new music from artists in the LGBTQIA+ community is being added to the game, including tunes from Lady Gaga.

There have also been ongoing rumors that Billie Eilish might have a Fortnite concert coming up, but that's not confirmed as of yet. For Lady Gaga, it appears there is some type of collaboration happening, but whether or not it's a full-on concert remains to be seen.

Lady Gaga has been flying even higher of late. She released a new single, "Hold My Hand" for Top Gun: Maverick and is currently out on a summer stadium tour.

In other Fortnite news, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes recently joined the game with a ketchup suit and more.