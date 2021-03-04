Fortnite Jumps On TikTok Sea Shanty Bandwagon With New Emote

Fortnite has introduced a new sea shanty emote that's a spin on a viral TikTok song that blew up earlier this year. It's called "Shanty for a Squad" and it's available in the in-game item shop.

Creator Epic Games shared the emote on Twitter with a video displaying several avatars stomping around, pounding on drums, and singing their hearts out about playing together. The "Shanty for a Squad" emote is priced at 500 V-Bucks and was promoted by the TikToker Nathan Evans, who first started the viral sea shanty craze on the short-form social platform.

🎶One day, when the squaddin' is done,

We'll take our dub and go 🎶

Gather round the Item Shop and grab the Shanty for a Squad Emote inspired by @NathanEvanss and #shantyTok! pic.twitter.com/9UCAh531cw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 4, 2021

Evans was also the inspiration behind the "Shanty for a Squad" emote. In late December 2020, Evans uploaded an original song titled "Wellerman." It's about sailors longing to get off a ship, waiting for the "Wellerman" with "sugar and tea and rum" so they can "take their leave and go." The song garnered millions of views and hundreds of renditions, with users adding their own take to Evans' creation. Some added bass vocals, while others played instruments.

The song has seemingly made Evans, who was previously a mailman, an overnight sensation. He was profiled by Rolling Stone, is now represented by the United Talent Agency, and even signed a record deal with Universal's Polydor Records, all off the back of his sea shanties.

In other Fortnite news, Season 6 looks like it's about to begin. The current battle pass ends on March 15, so Season 6 may start on March 16. It's unclear what the new season of content will include, but it looks as if the Zero Point will play a role in Season 5's ending event once again.