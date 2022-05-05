Fortnite Is Playable On iOS Again With Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft has announced a big new addition to the Xbox Cloud Gaming library, with Epic's hugely popular battle royale game Fortnite now available to stream for free with no subscription required.

This is the first free-to-play game on Xbox Cloud Gaming, but more are on the way. You can play Fortnite via the cloud right now through the Xbox website for iOS, Android, Windows PC via browser, or a tablet. This is particularly noteworthy in part for iOS players, since this looks like a workaround to play Fortnite on iOS. Epic famously removed Fortnite from iOS amid its battle with Apple.

"This is just the beginning for us--we're going to learn, implement feedback, and in time look to bring even more free-to-play titles to players through the cloud," Microsoft said.

Microsoft also shared some stats about Xbox Cloud Gaming, reiterating that 10 million people have streamed games with Xbox Cloud Gaming thus far through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Additionally, people in 26 countries have used Xbox Cloud Gaming on more than 6,000 types of devices.

Microsoft also mentioned that it has worked with more than 125 developers to launch in excess of 350 games through Xbox Game Pass in the cloud. What's more, the company said Xbox Game Pass users who make use of cloud streaming play "nearly twice as many games" as those who don't use the cloud. It's not hard to see why, as no local download is required, thus making it theoretically very simple to sample many games.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For more, check out a rundown of new additions to the Game Pass catalog for May 2022.

