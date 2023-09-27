Fortnite Is Increasing The Price Of V-Bucks

Like so many other things, Fortnite's premium currency is getting a little more expensive.

By on

Comments

Fortnite is raising the price of its premium currency, V-Bucks, in multiple regions as of October 27. The price increase will effect the United States, Japan, and a number of European countries.

The price increase was reported by Fortnite news account HYPEX on Twitter, which posted a table of the new pricing for Fortnite's various premium currency bundles. The price of V-Bucks in US dollars will increase by around 12% to 15% depending on the bundle--1000 V-Bucks for example will be increased from $8 to $9.

Fortnite actually decreased the price of V-Bucks packages a few years ago while it was feuding with Apple over platform fees. The new prices are still lower than what Epic was charging prior to that update, but not by much. It seems likely the upcoming price increase is related to inflation, following a general trend of increasing prices across many industries.

Epic recently reached a $520 million settlement with the Fair Trade Commission over "deceptive practices" regarding in-app purchases. Anyone who made a Fortnite purchase in error, or whose kids made purchases without their permission, can apply to claim a part of the settlement refund.

