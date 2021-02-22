Fortnite Is Handing Out Free V-Bucks In Loot Box Lawsuit Settlement

Back in 2019, a class action lawsuit targeted Epic Games over its randomized "Loot Llamas" in Fortnite: Save The World and Loot Crates in Rocket League. Now, a settlement will see Epic Games awarding 1000 free V-Bucks or Rocket League Credits to all players who purchased an offending loot box.

The bonuses will be paid out automatically and will be applied worldwide, despite the class action only technically covering players in the United States. Players in the US who aren't happy with just V-Bucks can also apply for financial compensation if they meet certain parameters, however.

According to the lawsuit settlement website, players who bought the offending loot boxes can make a claim for monetary compensation "if you believe the purchase gives rise to a claim of consumer fraud, breach of contract, or other claim for damages, or if you wish to obtain a partial refund for a purchase you made as a minor with your own money and without parental permission."

We're dropping 1000 V-Bucks into the accounts of all players globally who bought a random item Loot Llama in STW before we stopped offering them. No action needed, if you purchased this item you should see the V-Bucks in your account over the next few days https://t.co/l4VR5MTZl9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

Notably, Fortnite's wildly popular Battle Royale mode has never contained random loot boxes, meaning this settlement will only apply for players who have dabbled in the premium "Save The World" mode. The free V-bucks also don't scale with the original purchases, meaning players who bought one loot box and players who bought 100 loot boxes will both get the same reward of 1000 V-Bucks.

"We stopped offering random item loot boxes like Fortnite Loot Llamas and Rocket League Crates because we realized that some players were repeatedly disappointed by not receiving the random items they hoped for," Epic's Tim Sweeney said in a statement. "Players should know upfront what they are paying for when they make in-game purchases." Fortnite: STW now offers "X-ray Llamas" which show the contents of the box before purchase.