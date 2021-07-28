Fortnite Is Getting The Suicide Squad's Bloodsport

Fortnite is adding Bloodsport from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, meaning Epic's ever-growing roster of superheroes and supervillains is getting one anti-hero bigger soon. First announced by the man beneath the menacing mask himself, Idris Elba said to expect more news on July 29, likely including a launch date.

Bloodsport is a new character to the DCEU, but not to DC Comics, having debuted first in 1987 in a Superman issue. Over three decades later, the anti-hero will make his debut in Fortnite, just like we all will one day--maybe. Get your first look at Bloodsport in Fortnite in the brief teaser below.

Bloodsport can be seen using a zipline, blasting away an enemy, and firing a rocket launcher, which may sound chaotic, but for The Suicide Squad is probably just a Wednesday. The DC Comics star marks the second member of The Suicide Squad to come to Fortnite after Harley Quinn debuted in 2020 with both her Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey styles on offer, though Deathstroke has been in some comic book iterations over the years as well, and he too is in Fortnite these days.

While DC Comics hasn't been given its own spotlight season like Marvel received last summer with Season 4, there are many DC heroes and villains already in the game, including Batman, Catwoman, Beast Boy, Raven, and Joker, among others. Some characters, such as Batman and Harley Quinn, have several different styles pulling from different source material.

If a recent Epic survey is any indication, Fortnite's crossovers are just getting started too, as Epic recently polled its players on potential future collaborations with IP such as The Last of Us, Dragon Ball Z, Breaking Bad, and many more.

