Fortnite Is Coming Back To iOS With The Help Of Nvidia

Fortnite is finally making its way back to iOS thanks to Nvidia's games cloud streaming service GeForce Now.

GeForce Now is adding Fortnite as a limited-time beta on iOS, with the GPU manufacturers letting players into Epic Games' battle royale shooter using iOS' native web browser, Safari. Players who want to try out Fortnite will need a GeForce Now subscription to play, with the game supporting both touch and controller support.

If you're interested in playing Fortnite on the go again on your iPhone, you can sign up for the beta right here. Nvidia is using the beta to test server capacity, but an end time hasn't been announced yet. It does say that players will be added in batches over the coming weeks.

Fortnite was notoriously removed from Apple's App Store over a year ago, after Epic Games attempted to circumvent royalty payments by implementing a direct payment service in the game. This planned move resulted in months of legal fighting between Apple and Epic Games, with the case eventually settled late last year. Both parties have planned to appeal the ruling, with legal proceedings still ongoing.

