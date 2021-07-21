Fortnite Is Adding The Ferrari 296 GTB Tomorrow

Epic Games is teasing a collaboration with the iconic car company Ferrari. The official Fortnite Twitter account posted a cryptic image of the Ferrari logo on a car with Fortnite tires. In the reflection on the car you can see the Fortnite battle bus.

It's not exactly clear what this is teasing, but Ferrari's own social media account made the announcement. The Italian car company's 296 GTB will be coming to Fortnite tomorrow, July 22. That's all there is to go on at the moment, so there is no word yet on if it's drivable in the battle royale game, but keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

The new #Ferrari296GTB has been designed to enhance Fun to Drive. And from tomorrow, it will also be Fun to Play on @FortniteGame.#Ferrari #Fortnite https://t.co/oi36ux6Ati — Ferrari (@Ferrari) July 21, 2021

Fortnite added its first drivable cars in 2020, but Ferrari appears to be the first real-world car company that's set to appear. Again, we don't know if the new 296 GTB is drivable in Fortnite yet, but it seems that could be the case given the wording of Ferrari's tweet.

The Ferrari 296 GTB is Ferrari's latest supercar. It features 830 horsepower and a very slick-looking design. It can go from 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 205mph.

If you want more Fortnite, it's a busy week for the game thanks to the new Bugha skin and cash-prize tournament, the Week 7 Alien Artifacts, and the 17.20 patch notes.