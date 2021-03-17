Fortnite: Investigate An Anomaly Near Catty Corner

The Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass includes recurring Anomaly puzzles for you to solve as you make your way to tier 100. You'll want to focus on these challenges as you unlock them as each one rewards you with a new Style option for Agent Jones, the level 1 Battle Pass reward and long-desired playable character for Fortnite. The third such puzzle asks you to investigate an anomaly near Catty Corner.

Here's everything you need to know to solve this Fortnite anomaly puzzle and unlock the next Agent Jones alternate skin.

Investigate an anomaly near Catty Corner

The first thing you may notice about this third anomaly puzzle is its particular choice of words. Before we were searching in Lazy Lake and on Shark Island, but now you're asked to look near Catty Corner. That's no accident, as this puzzle is found close to Catty Corner, but you won't be in the location itself.

Instead, look nearby on the map to where a closed off tunnel makes a dead end just southeast of Catty Corner. It's there you'll want to drop.

Here's the spot you'll want to look

At ground level it will look like this and you'll probably see the Anomaly right away like we've captured in this image.

The Anomaly looks like this

As you approach the Anomaly, it will run off to your right (according to the orientation of our screenshot) and disappear behind a closed green door. Open that door and you'll see a massive bank-like vault, neither open nor safely locked. Instead it's jammed, but the comic bookish font, "BOOOOM" should be taken as your next hint.

We think you know what to do

You'll want to blow open the door with some sort of explosive. If you have grenades, one of those will do the trick, as would a rocket if you have an RPG. If you're caught empty-handed, don't worry. Head back out the green door and off to the left of the vault room you'll find a propane tank. It's even decorated with the same colorful font as the vault.

Use this if you have no other options

Pick it up and move it in front of the vault. Now take a few safe steps away from the blast zone and fire away.

The vault still won't open all the way, but it will open enough for you to approach the opening and interact with the Anomaly.

It's just visible behind the door

If you do all that, you'll have completed the Fortnite Season 6 third Anomaly puzzle and earn yourself yet another skin for Agent Jones. This time it's the Jump 31 Style.

For more help, check out our guides on how to investigate the anomalies at Shark Island and Lazy Lake. We can also help you learn when you can unlock Neymar Jr. as well as how to craft weapons, craft a hunter's cloak, and collect three golden artifacts near The Spire.