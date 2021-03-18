Fortnite: Investigate An Anomaly In Stealthy Stronghold

Fortnite's fourth and penultimate Anomaly puzzle is also probably it's easiest yet, but you'll need to reach Battle Pass tier 60 before it becomes available. As this Fortnite Anomaly is located in the dense jungle of Stealthy Stronghold, you may be liable to get turned around in there and lose your way. Here's exactly where to investigate an Anomaly in Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite Season 6.

Investigate an Anomaly in Stealthy Stronghold

Stealthy Stronghold is located at the north or slightly northwest end of the map. It's surrounded by a large wall that you can't break through, so you'll either want to land inside, build over and into it, or locate one of a few doors along the perimeter.

Here's the exact location.

Once inside, head to the location you see in the screenshot below, identified by the white map marker.

Once you're there, you should see the Anomaly spawn. It's once again shaped like a ghostly butterfly and as you approach, it will start to fly away. Unlike other Anomaly puzzles, such as the Anomaly in Lazy Lake , the Anomaly on Shark Island , or the Anomaly near Catty Corner , this fourth Anomaly isn't so much a puzzle as it is a chase.

The Anomaly will continue to fly off, so all you need to do is stay nearby. It seems to pause at certain spots to ensure you're keeping up, so you need not worry about losing track of it. This Anomaly is quite forgiving.

You'll move across some of the terrain and structures inside Stealthy Stronghold for about 25 seconds before the Anomaly finally stops, spins stylishly, and burrows into the dirt, creating a small glowing mound.

Take out your Harvesting Tool, give it just a single whack, and the Anomaly will return, now unburied, completing your fourth Anomaly puzzle. This time, the reward is perhaps the coolest of all, as you unlock the Agent Jones Jump 42 Style, which is the one we saw him wearing in the Zero Crisis Finale at the start of Season 6.