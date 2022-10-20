Fortnite Inkquisitor: Where To Find Him And How To Beat Him

Another October in Fortnite brings a new edition of Fortnitemares, and that means there are new creepy threats around the Battle Royale island. First up on the Fortnitemares quest docket: the Inkquisitor, a weird guy with an octopus head who will be summoned in the basement of Grim Gables if you stand in the wrong (or right) spot.

The Inknquisitor grants quite a boon if you beat him, the mythic Inkquisitor's Suppressed SMG. But he's also the subject of a Fortnitemares quest to simply beat him in a fight, which will grant you the Inkquisitor emblem as well as progress toward the Fortnitemares quest rewards. And we're going to tell you everything you need to know to deal with him.

Finding the Inkquisitor

First, you need to go to Grim Gables, the location that replaced Shifty Shafts earlier this season. It's on the top half of the map, just north of Loot Lake at the center.

Where you'll find the Inkquisitor

The Inkquisitor isn't naturally roaming the map--he must be summoned by standing in a circle formed by six braziers in the Grim Gables basement. There's a decent chance this will happen by accident, because the floor above is designed to break if you walk over it.

Fighting the Inkquisitor

However you end up in the circle, once you step foot inside it, creepy music will play and you'll have a few seconds before the Inkquisitor appears. And once he does he'll use one of three weapons against you: the previously mentioned mythic Suppressed SMG, a pumpkin launcher, and an infinite supply of firefly jars, which he will use liberally.

Fortunately, the basement is mostly dirt and won't generally become engulfed in flames. But there are plenty of wooden posts and wall supports, as well as some mine tracks that can catch fire, so try not to stand too close to any of that stuff.

And there's one other environmental hazard to deal with on top of all that: zombies. They will spawn around Grim Gables randomly anyway, but the Inkquisitor will bring even more of them out of the woodwork. The zombies aren't major threats on their own--a whack or two with your pickaxe will handle them easily--but they are super distracting because they tend to spawn with a jump scare. Meaning they like to loudly spring out of boxes when you're near them to startle you.

Can you solo the Inkquisitor?

The Inkquisitor packs 600 shields and 600 health, making him equivalent to The Herald in terms of toughness. What that means is that if you want to solo him you'll have a bit of a fight on your hands if you're not extremely well equipped already. He's certainly very beatable solo, but fighting him for more than a few seconds makes you vulnerable to a third party. If you're in a group of three or four, on the other hand, you should be able to melt him easily.

Here's a tip for soloing him: There's a tunnel on the west side of the basement that leads outside, and he'll follow you all the way to that entrance but won't roam any further. Once you're outside you should be able to find a spot where you can take him out from range without being majorly threatened by him. Once you're more than a few meters away from him he'll mostly just use the Pumpkin Launcher, and those pumpkins are so slow they're easy to avoid. Just be sure you aren't hiding behind a Timber Pine (those trees that fall over when you shoot them) when you do.

Happy hunting!