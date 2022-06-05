Fortnite Indiana Jones Skin - How To Unlock

In Fortnite Season 3, Indiana Jones is one of two major LucasFilm characters included in the Season 3 battle pass. While the other, Darth Vader, can be unlocked as early as today for those who play a lot or buy their way to level 100, Indiana Jones can't be unlocked quite yet no matter how much you spend or grind. Here's what you need to know about the new Fortnite Indiana Jones skin--and yes, it looks exactly like Harrison Ford.

Fortnite Indiana Jones - How to unlock

Indiana Jones is this season's bonus or "secret" skin--though calling them secret hasn't made much sense in the last two years since Epic no longer hides them. Being the midseason skin means two big differences exist for Indy as compared to his seven battle pass cohorts. For one, he's locked for all players until a specific date. In this case, you can't unlock him until July 7 at the earliest according to the in-game battle pass menu.

The other special aspect of a midseason skin in Fortnite is that they get their own bundle of quests for players to complete. Beginning on July 7, you'll be able to jump in and unlock Indy's full suit of cosmetics, including his signature whip that acts as his pickaxe in Fortnite. There are 11 Indiana Jones cosmetics overall, and though we can't see all of them or any of their related challenges yet, we can get a preview of the cosmetics for now.

Harrison Ford-nite

You can bookmark this article today and expect us to update it with his quests and any other information as the season goes on. In the meantime, don't miss the new Fortnite Season 3 weapons, map changes, or the complete overview of Fortnite Season 3.