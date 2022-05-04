Fortnite Icon Series Welcomes Maria "Chica" Lopez With Cosmetic Set, New Tournament

Epic Games has named the newest member of its Fortnite Icon Series: Maria "Chica" Lopez, the Canadian streamer with over 2 million followers on Twitch.

Chica joins professional athletes like LeBron James and Neymar Jr., pop star Ariana Grande, fellow streamer Kathleen "Loserfruit" Belsten, and others in the Icon Series, which immortalizes celebrities and high-profile content creators with skins and other cosmetics in Fortnite.

The Fortnite Chica skin and corresponding styles.

Chica's Fortnite Icon Series cosmetic set will enter the item shop on May 7 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The set will include:

Chica Outfit

Star back bling

Aida's Edge Pickaxe

Alternate style Royale Streak for all three items

Pollo Dance emote

Those wanting to unlock pieces of Chica's cosmetic set early can compete in the Chica Cup on May 5, with an extra Chica Was Here spray also available. Finally, a new Creative map themed around the streamer, the Chica's Fun Run obstacle course, will be added to the list of available modes in celebration of the event.

Chica drops into Fortnite at a pivotal moment, as the IO and Resistance are now waging war in Tilted Towers after the 20.30 patch. Her addition also comes during the game's May The 4th Celebration, which saw the return of lightsabers, blaster rifles, and many Star Wars skins.