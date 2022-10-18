Fortnite Howler Claws: Where To Find Alteration Altars And How They Work

Fortnitemares 2022 is officially underway, and it's packed full of Halloween-themed fun for battle royale fans. Along with this year's spooky skins and map changes, you can now get your hands on the brand-new Howler Claws so that you can hunt your opponents to slice and dice them like the werewolf you were always meant to be. In this brief guide, we'll share where you can get the Howler Claws and how they work.

Where to get the Howler Claws and how they work

The Howler Claws can be found by performing the Ritual emote at one of the Alteration Altars found throughout the map during the Fortnitemares event. After you're done with the emote, you'll be rewarded with the claws, which you'll need to equip from an inventory slot to use in order to make use of the abilities they bestow.

Below you can find a map of all Alteration Altar locations, which includes the following spots, all of them suspiciously chromed:

Chromejam Junction (formerly Logjam Junction)

Shiny Sound (formerly Sleepy Sound)

Lustrous Lagoon

Reality Tree (three Altars total here)

Flutter Barn

Shimmering Shrine

Cloudy Condos

All Fortnite Alteration Altars

For starters, you can howl using the Wolfscent Ability to grant you the supernatural power to track nearby foes, giving you all of the info you need to catch them off guard. If there aren't any nearby enemies, however, the cooldown will reset immediately so that you'll hopefully have the power available when you need it again. When a nearby enemy is tracking you with the claws equipped, you'll be made aware of it with an increasingly loud heartbeat, so keep the volume up on your headphones to keep in the know.

Secondly, you'll be able to slash enemies with the claws using a four-combo melee attack for some fairly solid damage. This is a great option when forced into close-quarters combat, and it's pretty fun to boot. You can even perform a double jump that lets you air-slash opponents when you land on them. That's one way to live out your Wolverine fantasies.

For more on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, read up on the Goo Gun weapon and check out our Herald boss fight guide.