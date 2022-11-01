Fortnite: How To Unlock The Free Chrome Punk Skin

Most people like Halloween, but everyone loves free stuff. As such, you may be excited to hear that from now until November 15, you can log into Fortnite and get awarded a collection of free goals to work toward for sweet Halloween-themed cosmetics. Even better, you have even longer than that to complete the challenges and earn the freebies. The ultimate prize is the brand new Chrome Punk skin, which looks pretty cool and clearly fits with this chapter's ongoing chrome theme, so read on for how to score this skin and its accompanying cosmetics.

How to unlock the Chrome Punk skin for free

When you log in to Fortnite anytime through November 15, you'll be awarded a set of quests called Chrome Punk Goals. These goals will require you to level your account up a total of 50 times by January 1, 2023. Note that Account Levels are separate from Battle Pass levels. While Battle Pass levels reset each season, your Account Level is your combined level across all seasons. Still they unlock in tandem with each other, so you can use your battle pass level as an indicator if you purchased it.

The free Chrome Punk skin

You can gain levels quickly by completing challenges, getting kills and victory royales, and interacting with things in the game that grant XP, like NPCs, fishing, or eating foraged items. Just level up 50 times before the new year and you'll earn yourself the Chrome Punk skin.

Here are all of the cosmetics you can earn via the Chrome Punk Goals:

10 Account Levels: Chromeseed Back Accessory

25 Account Levels: Graveyard Rave Loading Screen

50 Account Levels: Chrome Punk Skin

As you can see, there's plenty to keep you busy until January 1, so get to it. For more on Fortnite, check out our Herald boss fight guide and where to find keys and vaults.