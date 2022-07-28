Fortnite: How To Find The Coolest Person On The Island

Hint: They're easier to find than you'd think.

By on

Comments

You know the drill, Fortnite players: Another week, another set of challenges for you to knock out for some sweet XP towards the Battle Pass. If you've taken a glance at this week's challenges, though, you may have noticed a particularly cryptic one that requires you to find the coolest person on the island. That may seem like a difficult riddle to solve, but look no further than within yourself. Read on for more.

How to find the coolest person on the island

The coolest person on the island was inside you the entire time. Yep, it's you. You're the coolest. Look at you go.

But simply being the coolest person on the island won't complete the challenge. Instead, you'll want to seek out a mirror and look at yourself to get the reward. Luckily, there are mirrors in bathrooms all across the island, including popular named locations like Coney Crossroads, Sleepy Sound, and Condo Canyon--among plenty of others.

Look in any mirror to find the coolest person on the island.
Look in any mirror to find the coolest person on the island.

When you're near a mirror, you'll notice a small exclamation point icon show up on your HUD. Enter any bathroom and simply stand in front of the mirror to get some XP and a healthy dose of positive reinforcement. You're just so cool!

The Best Fortnite Merch In 2022
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PC
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)