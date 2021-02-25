Fortnite: How To Bathe In The Purple Pool At Steamy Stacks

Fortnite's Season 5, Week 13 challenges are available now, and they are much less frustrating than last week's. However, there are still a few of them that can give you some headaches. One of these challenges tasks you to bathe in the purple pool at Steamy Stacks, but this can be confusing based on where you'd expect to need to go. We'll show you how to do it in this guide.

Of course, start your Fortnite battle royale match by gliding toward Steamy Stacks itself, which is located in the northeastern corner of the map, but don't go to the titular stacks. They do have purple liquid underneath them, but you'll get shot up into the air before you can take a dip.

Jump in. The water's probably fine.

Instead, head to the western part of the area and look for a big building with industrial-grade doors inside. Go through a few of these and you'll end up in a room with a purple pool. Jump in and you'll complete the challenge. For us, it took a few seconds to pop up, but it did register after we swam around a bit.

And that's all there is to it! It's just one of several challenges available for Season 5, Week 13, and you'll get an easy 20,000 XP for completing it.