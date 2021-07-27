Fortnite Hotfix 17.21 Adds New Plasma Cannon Weapon

Epic has released Fortnite hotfix 17.21 today, and with it comes a brand-new weapon to the game that will give loopers the firepower of a UFO without a pilot's license via the Plasma Cannon. Alongside that marquee addition, something strange is happening in the skies above The Aftermath. Let's dig into Fortnite hotfix 17.21.

Fortnite Plasma Cannon

The Plasma Cannon is a new tech weapon designed by the Imagined Order after weeks of espionage carried out by Slone--and you, if you've been completing her challenges. The IO has taken the alien technology of a UFO's plasma cannon and fit it into a handheld firearm, giving players a powerful new tool in gunfights.

The Plasma Cannon can be found in regular chests as well as IO "henchman" chests and comes equipped with five plasma balls. The energy of the plasma balls will cause "heavy damage" and throws players back. It will even do the same to vehicles, which you may have seen before when piloting a UFO. Additionally, the new gun destroys buildings and other structures "just about instantly," according to Epic.

The Plasma Cannon packs a major punch.

You won't be able to reload it due to its firepower, so once you've spent your whole ammo reserve, you'll need to find a new Plasma Cannon if you want to fire off some energy spheres at opponents again. You can craft a Plasma Cannon by combining one Alien Nanite with one Legendary Pistol.

Mysterious Ship Appears

If the new means of Fortnite ground combat doesn't get you excited, look to the skies. A "mysterious ship" has appeared over the center of the map. In-universe, the IO says the intent of this ship doesn't seem to be for harm, which sounds like Epic is teasing a new social event of some kind--perhaps a long-rumored Ariana Grande concert, or the abduction of some key locations around the map. Leakers say Coral Castle, Slurpy Swamp, and Corny Complex are set to become low-gravity locales later this season after being altered by the aliens.

With reliable leakers hinting at a July 31 event of some kind, it's likely we'll know more about this mysterious ship this week. Until then, get caught up with what we know for sure, like all you need on the Week 8 Alien Artifacts, Week 8 challenges, and a recent Epic Games survey that mentions dozens of potential future collaborations like Dragon Ball Z and Breaking Bad.