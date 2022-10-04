Fortnite Holo-Chests: Where To Find Them And How They Work

You have a new use for all of those keys you've been finding.

By on

Comments

One of Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4's most interesting new additions is its various vaults scattered across the map, which can be opened using keys. Getting the sweet, sweet loot inside these vaults can be satisfying, but it requires you to, you know, find one before you can kit yourself out with all of those goodies. The first major update of Chapter 4, however, is offering another way for you to score some great loot with those keys, though, in the form of Holo-Chests. Read on to find out how they work.

What you need to know about Holo-Chests

Holo-Chests can be found randomly across the map, like other chests, though you'll quickly see how differently they behave. Much like high-security vaults, opening a Holo-Chest requires you to find one or two keys depending on if it's a normal (one key) or Exotic Holo-Chest (two keys). Keys are located all over the map on the ground or in chests.

Click To Unmute
  1. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Similarities You Likely Missed
  2. 10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022
  3. Horizon Zero Dawn Reportedly Getting A PS5 Remake | GameSpot News
  4. Marauders | Early Access Launch Trailer | OUT NOW!
  5. BONELAB - Launch Trailer l Meta Quest
  6. Story Teaser: Lost Legacies in the Sand | Genshin Impact
  7. Romancelvania - Steam Next Fest Teaser Reveal Trailer
  8. The Game That Fights Dementia | MindGames
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Foxhole’s Guns
  10. FIFA 23 Video Review
  11. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
  12. Overwatch 2 - Everything To Know

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnite Anime Legends Pack - Release Date Trailer

Exotic Holo-Chests contain one of the multiple possible Exotic weapons, which are rare items that are usually only obtainable by speaking to very specific NPCs in the game. While you don't get to pick which one you get, you can see which weapon is within the chest via a holographic preview before opting to spend your keys to open it--this is true for normal Holo-Chests too, but the loot is even better if you find an Exotic version. If you're lucky, you may just walk away with one of the best weapons in the match, giving you a notable advantage in any upcoming firefights.

Unless you're near a vault, HOlo-Chests are a great way to use your found keys.
Unless you're near a vault, HOlo-Chests are a great way to use your found keys.

While scoring a nice Exotic weapon is always exciting, it's worth remembering that, if you're near any vaults, the sheer number of resources obtainable inside may be a much better way of spending your keys. There are always plenty of healing items, higher-tier guns, and utility items within them, so weigh your options based on what will benefit your squad most.

For more on Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4, check out all this season's new map changes and what we think are the best landing spots.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass: All Rewards And Cosmetics
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PC
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)