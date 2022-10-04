Fortnite Holo-Chests: Where To Find Them And How They Work

One of Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4's most interesting new additions is its various vaults scattered across the map, which can be opened using keys. Getting the sweet, sweet loot inside these vaults can be satisfying, but it requires you to, you know, find one before you can kit yourself out with all of those goodies. The first major update of Chapter 4, however, is offering another way for you to score some great loot with those keys, though, in the form of Holo-Chests. Read on to find out how they work.

What you need to know about Holo-Chests

Holo-Chests can be found randomly across the map, like other chests, though you'll quickly see how differently they behave. Much like high-security vaults, opening a Holo-Chest requires you to find one or two keys depending on if it's a normal (one key) or Exotic Holo-Chest (two keys). Keys are located all over the map on the ground or in chests.

Exotic Holo-Chests contain one of the multiple possible Exotic weapons, which are rare items that are usually only obtainable by speaking to very specific NPCs in the game. While you don't get to pick which one you get, you can see which weapon is within the chest via a holographic preview before opting to spend your keys to open it--this is true for normal Holo-Chests too, but the loot is even better if you find an Exotic version. If you're lucky, you may just walk away with one of the best weapons in the match, giving you a notable advantage in any upcoming firefights.

Unless you're near a vault, HOlo-Chests are a great way to use your found keys.

While scoring a nice Exotic weapon is always exciting, it's worth remembering that, if you're near any vaults, the sheer number of resources obtainable inside may be a much better way of spending your keys. There are always plenty of healing items, higher-tier guns, and utility items within them, so weigh your options based on what will benefit your squad most.

For more on Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4, check out all this season's new map changes and what we think are the best landing spots.