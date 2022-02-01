Fortnite Haven's Masks: Challenges, Variants, And Where To Find Feathers

The Fortnite Haven's Masks have finally arrived after weeks of sitting in the game's menus without a hint as to how players could get them. These accessories mark a brand-new way for you to play Fortnite this season. Haven, the battle pass hero and native to the Chapter 3 island, loves carving out her own masks, and across 29 new challenges, you can unlock an array of more animal-themed masks by collecting feathers and completing challenges. Here's all you need to know about Haven's Masks, including where to find feathers, what each mask's challenge is, and what they all look like.

Where to find feathers in Fortnite

Like Alien Artifacts of Chapter 2, Season 7, feathers are a new collectible kind of currency that can be used to unlock new cosmetics. If you own the battle pass, you'll have access to Haven's Masks as soon as you unlock Haven herself. That means you just need to start completing her related challenges and finding feathers.

You'll find feathers in chests of any kind. Either by properly opening them or smashing them, all chests in the world have a chance to drop a few feathers to add to your collection. This includes regular chests, rare chests, Seven chests (like those found in vaults), IO chests, and supply drops, which parachute onto the island a few times during every round. Remember that you'll need to complete a mask's related challenge to make it available to purchase, then spend feathers to actually add it to your locker.

Haven's Masks - prices, challenges, and variants

There are 30 total masks to collect for Haven in Fortnite, broken down into four different pricing groups. The first one is unlocked without any feathers, as it was already a part of the battle pass. You might already have it right now. For the full list of prices and challenges, see below.

It's about to get very Yellowjackets up in here.

Gallery

If you prefer to see the masks in a list instead of an image gallery, we have that too.

Haven's Mask Challenge Feathers Required All-Seeing Cat None (unlocked in battle pass) 0 Autumn Stag Consume different types of foraged items (3) 10 Elder Wolf Hunt chickens (5) 10 Hidden Scales Slide 300 meters 10 Frosty Scavenger Search chests (10) 10 Reanimated Cat Catch a shield fish, spicy fish, and jellyfish 15 Skelle Stag Gather foraged items at different locations (3) 15 Cuddle Wolf Hunt boars (5) 15 Hypno Scales Slide continuously for 8 seconds 15 Golden Scavenger Search Seven or IO chests 15 Midnight Cat Catch fish (20) 20 Primal Stag Consume foraged items (25) 20 Primal Wolf Hunt wolves (5) 20 Glowing Scales Deal damage to opponents while sliding (100) 20 Midnight Scavenger Search rare chests (2) 20 Spring Owl Land on a tree after gliding 10 Dream Hopper Drive a car, a Quadcrasher, and a boat 10 Friendly Klombo Ride on a Klombo for 10 seconds 10 Tropical Chirper Complete daily quests (5) 10 Fire Hunter Claim Haven Masks (5) 10 Primal Owl Glide 1,000 meters 15 Frosty Hopper Air time while in a vehicle (10) 15 Hungry Klombo Feed a Klombo with a klomberry 15 Frosty Chirper Complete daily quests (10) 15 Snow Hunter Claim Haven Masks (15) 15 Tropical Owl Damage opponents within 10 seconds of gliding 20 All-Seeing Hopper Drive 5,000 meters in a vehicle 20 Grouchy Klombo Deal damage to Klombos (50) 20 Primal Chirper Complete daily quests (20) 20 Eclipse Hunter Claim Haven Masks (25) 20

These challenges and rewards are exclusive to battle pass owners because if you don't have the battle pass, you don't have Haven. All Haven's Masks will be available to unlock right through the end of Chapter 3, Season 1, which looks set to end on March 19. Make sure you grab them all in time if they're important to you!