Fortnite Haven's Masks: Challenges, Variants, And Where To Find Feathers

Haven has an elaborate collection of masks for you to earn before the end of Season 1.

The Fortnite Haven's Masks have finally arrived after weeks of sitting in the game's menus without a hint as to how players could get them. These accessories mark a brand-new way for you to play Fortnite this season. Haven, the battle pass hero and native to the Chapter 3 island, loves carving out her own masks, and across 29 new challenges, you can unlock an array of more animal-themed masks by collecting feathers and completing challenges. Here's all you need to know about Haven's Masks, including where to find feathers, what each mask's challenge is, and what they all look like.

Where to find feathers in Fortnite

Like Alien Artifacts of Chapter 2, Season 7, feathers are a new collectible kind of currency that can be used to unlock new cosmetics. If you own the battle pass, you'll have access to Haven's Masks as soon as you unlock Haven herself. That means you just need to start completing her related challenges and finding feathers.

You'll find feathers in chests of any kind. Either by properly opening them or smashing them, all chests in the world have a chance to drop a few feathers to add to your collection. This includes regular chests, rare chests, Seven chests (like those found in vaults), IO chests, and supply drops, which parachute onto the island a few times during every round. Remember that you'll need to complete a mask's related challenge to make it available to purchase, then spend feathers to actually add it to your locker.

Haven's Masks - prices, challenges, and variants

There are 30 total masks to collect for Haven in Fortnite, broken down into four different pricing groups. The first one is unlocked without any feathers, as it was already a part of the battle pass. You might already have it right now. For the full list of prices and challenges, see below.

It's about to get very Yellowjackets up in here.
It's about to get very Yellowjackets up in here.
If you prefer to see the masks in a list instead of an image gallery, we have that too.

Haven's MaskChallengeFeathers Required
All-Seeing CatNone (unlocked in battle pass)0
Autumn StagConsume different types of foraged items (3)10
Elder WolfHunt chickens (5)10
Hidden ScalesSlide 300 meters10
Frosty ScavengerSearch chests (10)10
Reanimated CatCatch a shield fish, spicy fish, and jellyfish15
Skelle StagGather foraged items at different locations (3)15
Cuddle WolfHunt boars (5)15
Hypno ScalesSlide continuously for 8 seconds15
Golden ScavengerSearch Seven or IO chests15
Midnight CatCatch fish (20)20
Primal StagConsume foraged items (25)20
Primal WolfHunt wolves (5)20
Glowing ScalesDeal damage to opponents while sliding (100)20
Midnight ScavengerSearch rare chests (2)20
Spring OwlLand on a tree after gliding10
Dream HopperDrive a car, a Quadcrasher, and a boat10
Friendly KlomboRide on a Klombo for 10 seconds10
Tropical ChirperComplete daily quests (5)10
Fire HunterClaim Haven Masks (5)10
Primal OwlGlide 1,000 meters15
Frosty HopperAir time while in a vehicle (10)15
Hungry KlomboFeed a Klombo with a klomberry15
Frosty ChirperComplete daily quests (10)15
Snow HunterClaim Haven Masks (15)15
Tropical OwlDamage opponents within 10 seconds of gliding20
All-Seeing HopperDrive 5,000 meters in a vehicle20
Grouchy KlomboDeal damage to Klombos (50)20
Primal ChirperComplete daily quests (20)20
Eclipse HunterClaim Haven Masks (25)20

These challenges and rewards are exclusive to battle pass owners because if you don't have the battle pass, you don't have Haven. All Haven's Masks will be available to unlock right through the end of Chapter 3, Season 1, which looks set to end on March 19. Make sure you grab them all in time if they're important to you!

