Fortnite Had More Players Than Any Other Game On PlayStation Or Xbox In March

Find out which games were most popular on PlayStation and Xbox in the US during March 2021.

Surprising probably no one, the NPD Group's latest data shows that Epic's battle royale game Fortnite had the most unique active users in March in the US across PlayStation and Xbox. As you can see in the chart below, shared by the NPD's Mat Piscatella, Fortnite was number one for both PlayStation and Xbox.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ranked second on both platforms, while Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War rounded out the top five for each platform, but not all in the same order.

One game that is noticeably absent is Call of Duty: Warzone, which is immensely popular with 100 million players and counting. Piscatella said in a follow-up tweet that Warzone's player numbers are accounted for based on where it's launched from. Because Warzone can be launched directly from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, its numbers are baked into those games.

It will be interesting to see if any battle royale game can catch up to Fortnite when it comes to active users. Warzone should post big numbers for April given its massive Season 3 update that included a new Verdansk '84 map for the battle royale game as part of the game's latest special event.

For more on Verdansk '84, check out the Season 3 patch notes.

