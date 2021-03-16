Fortnite Golden Artifacts Guide: Where To Find Three Golden Artifacts Near The Spire

Fortnite Season 6 has arrived and, alongside some major changes like hunting and taming wildlife, as well as crafting survival items, there are new challenges to take on. As always, challenges are the quickest way to level up your new Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass. In this guide, we'll show you all you need to know about where to find Golden Artifacts near The Spire, which is a new location for Season 6.

Where to Find Golden Artifacts Near The Spire

There are three Golden Artifacts you'll need to find, though you can do so across multiple rounds.

Naturally, you'll first want to land at The Spire. It's the new location at the center of the map, sitting where the Zero Point once was. Head to the southeast corner of the main building in this area shown here.

Head up the stairs and around the wall to your left. Sitting beneath a tent is your first Golden Artifact, a gilded bust of a Loot Llama.

From there, turn around and head back toward the door you used to enter, but this time go up the stairs instead. Head inside the door at the top of those stairs and straight ahead to find, tucked into the corner, Golden Artifact #2. It is shaped like Meowscles as a hula dancing bobblehead.

Now turn around again and head back out the door you entered, immediately going left up the outdoor stairs, into a covered area and through to the far end where another door leads you back outside. Run straight ahead up one last flight of stairs and turn left to find a boarded-up wall.

Smash through that wall and you'll find your third and final Golden Artifact, another bust of a Loot Llama.

With all three Golden Artifacts, you'll complete the Fortnite challenge and earn yourself 24K XP for Fortnite Season 6.

If you've been following the Fortnite story closely you'll know that the season marks the climax of a major storyline focusing on the Zero Crisis. As part of this, players will team up with Jones to deal with the imminent explosion of the Zero Point. To do that, players will warp, one of which is the surprise addition of Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. Of course, the new chapter brings with it plenty of new content and changes to the game too, check out our Fortnite Season 6 overview for more information.