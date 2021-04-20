Fortnite Gets New iPhone Cases, Apple Watch Bands, And More From Casetify

Just because Fortnite isn't currently on Apple devices doesn't mean Fortnite can't be on Apple devices, as in decorating your iPhone or Apple Watch with a new line of merch from Casetify. The Fortnite X Casetify Collection has been revealed and gives fans of Epic's battle royale several new ways to show off their fandom.

Fortnite X Casetify Collection The collection features some of Fortnite's most iconic original characters like battle-hardened pink teddy bear Cuddle Team Leader, the goofy Durrr Burger mascot, the llama showstopper DJ Yonder, and Peely, the bipedal banana each featured on Apple iPhone cases compatible with models starting at the iPhone 7 all the way to the iPhone 12. The collection will be first available on May 6, but those interested can get added to the waitlist starting today. Sign up for waitlist

If you want the full range of Fortnite X Casetify merch, you can extend your fandom to your wrist with Apple Watch wristbands including one made to look like a VIP pass you'd wear at a live event and another featuring a collage of Fortnite phrases and characters. If all that emoting makes you thirsty, there's also a water bottle in the collection featuring a similar collage design on a black metal bottle. You can complete the collection with an AirPods case that includes a keychain so you don't misplace it.

The full range will be priced between $35-52 and products will ship worldwide. If you prefer your Fortnite purchases be in-game, don't miss the new Gaming Legends character, Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West.