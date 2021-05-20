Fortnite Gets Bouncy For Wild Weeks 3

Epic is always adding something to Fortnite, like more licensed skins, more LTMs, and more weapons. But this week, Fortnite is losing something: gravity. With Wild Weeks 3 now live, Fortnite players will find themselves bouncing around with the decreased gravity of abundant Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades for one week only.

After previous Wild Weeks made the game fire-happy and fishier, this week's theme focuses on getting players hopping around, which should change many combat encounters along the way. Players will want to practice their aim a bit more as things are going to get more vertical.

In addition to Hop Flopper fish being caught more often, Shockwave Grenades and Shockwave Bows will also be lying about in floor loot and within chests at increased rates, giving everyone a chance to jump around. On top of those, Bouncers are unvaulted for one week only. If you missed them in previous seasons, Bouncers are inflated launch pads that can break one's fall--or send an opponent straight into the air.

The latest Fortnite Wild Week puts a bounce in your step.

The advent of more bouncy items also ties directly into this week's Legendary Quest, which asks players to accumulate airtime from Hop Floppers and Shockwaves. Those looking to maximize their XP earnings this week will need to eventually rack up 500 total seconds of airtime to complete the five-part Legendary Quest as part of the Week 10 challenges. Our suggestion: Head into Team Rumble, build up huge ramps, then shockwave yourself off of them. You'll earn five or more seconds each time, and since it's a Legendary Quest, your Squad can contribute to totals as well.

The "Bouncing Off The Walls" Wild Weeks theme will remain in the game until next Thursday, May 27, at which time it will be replaced by the next theme. If you've already completed this week's challenges, don't miss the new LTM, Impossible Escape.