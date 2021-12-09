Fortnite Gears Of War Challenges: Where To Find COG Tags, Thrashball Memorabilia

The Fortnite Gears of War cosmetics have just been revealed, and alongside them, you can complete Gears of War challenges to earn a free Gears of War spray, but you'll want to do it this week, as the challenges will disappear in just a few days. Get a glimpse of the Gears of War skins in Fortnite, then tackle the challenges to earn your free spray.

Fortnite Gears of War challenges

There are five Gears of War challenges to complete if you want to finish off the "Delta-One Quests," and you'll need to do them all before December 17 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET because that's when they'll disappear. You have to tackle them in the order in which they appear below. Here's what you'll be doing for Delta-One:

Collect Three COG Tags

Crouch Behind Barrier

Damage Opponent with Melee Attack

Do Shotgun Damage to an Opponent

Collect Thrashball Memorabilia

To collect COG tags, refer to the map below that lists all of their locations. You'll need three, so it's maybe best to try to get them all in one round by landing near Logjam Lumberyard, as the three in the northwestern quadrant are nearest to one another.

You'll need to grab just three of the 10 COG tags shown here.

To crouch behind a barrier, look for the Gears of War-painted waist-high walls scattered around the map. An easy-to-find example is out in front of the mechanic shop on the east side of Greasy Grove. You'll know it by the Gears logo painted in red on the side.

Doing melee damage is sometimes easiest at the start of a match, where you can follow another player closely, then smack them around as soon as you both land. Shotgun damage will be easy enough; just find a shotty and put some pellets into players. You can find Thrashball Memorabilia at the locations marked on the map below.

Condo Canyon is a great place to find three Thrashball items in one try.

Completing all of these quests this week will net you both XP and the cosmetic reward, while you'll be able to load out as Kait and Marcus beginning in the Item Shop on December 9. Read more about the new Fortnite Chapter 3, including all the new weapons and the teases for Miles Morales and Green Goblin.