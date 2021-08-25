Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0 Brings Back The Mobile-Exclusive Tournament

Though Fortnite on mobile is a tricky situation for many players right now, the game is still playable on many Android devices. Epic is gearing up for another mobile-exclusive tournament on the platform, the Galaxy Cup 2.0. Here's what you need to know about the cosmetics you could earn totally for free.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0

The Fortnite Galaxy Cup returns to Android devices where Fortnite is currently supported. if you're not sure if your device is included given the currently hectic situation that Fortnite is in on mobile, you can check compatibility here. The Galaxy Cup 2.0 will unfold on August 29 and will be played in solo queues.

The Cup will also take place within a limited-time mode (LTM), not the usual battle royale mode. The Arsenal LTM was selected "due to its tight match length and popularity in the mobile community," said Epic. The mode plays a bit like the Call of Duty Gun Game, whereby players are given lesser weapons with each successive elimination, meaning winners will likely be crowned with underpowered common weapons.

For the Galaxy Cup 2.0, a Victory Royale rewards you seven points and each elimination rewards you one point. You also get a point for playing in each match.

The top scorers according to different standings in each region will earn themselves the Galaxy Grappler skin, Hands of the Galaxy back bling, and Vortextual wrap, while anyone who notches at least 20 points total during the Cup will earn the Lllamalaxy spray.

The Galaxy Cup 2.0 will reward more players than usual.

Each region will award several winners, sometimes even more than 20,000 depending on where you may be competing, so your chances of winning the cosmetics are much higher than it is in something like the J Balvin Cup, for example. You can find the full scoring breakdown on the Fortnite website.

Players will have three hours to complete up to 25 matches and their final score will be stacked up against others in their region. If you don't want to compete, or if you fall shy of the cosmetic cutoff, you'll be able to buy the full range of cosmetics in the Item Shop at a later date, though Epic didn't say when.

If you'd rather just play for XP, now's your chance to jump on the new Week 12 challenges. If you've been following every week, this is the first week you'll be eligible to earn the final Superman cosmetics.