Fortnite Fracture In-Game Event Coming December 3, Will Be Chapter 3 Finale

One year after Fornite Chapter 3 officially began, Epic Games has announced the next major Fortnite in-game event, Fracture, will serve as the Chapter 3 finale, which signals a change in how Fortnite will progress moving forward.

The event will take place on December 3 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET, with the reveal coming just before the final game of the Fortnite Champion Series Invitational over the weekend. A presenter brought the FNCS trophy--which featured a look similar to the Chrome that has plagued the Fortnite island all season--to the stage, and once the trophy hits its pedestal, the teaser image seen in the tweet below appeared on the screen behind it.

The Fortnite Fracture event will end Chapter 3 after only four seasons, which will make it the shortest chapter in Fortnite history. Fortnite Chapter 1 took place over 10 seasons and nearly two calendar years, with Season 1 beginning October 25, 2017 and Season 10 ending October 13, 2019. Chapter 2 began two days later on October 15, 2019, with the finale event--known as The End--taking place on December 4, 2021.

The change in chapter structure has been rumored for a while, with mentions of a new map codenamed "Asteria" being found through datamining efforts. Multiple prominent Fortnite-focused Twitter accounts have also found other clues, including links between this season's villain called The Herald and the ultimate enemy of Chapter 2, the Cube Queen.

Fortnite is available to download now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.